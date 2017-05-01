Janet Jackson to Perform Concert in Columbia

Janet Jackson (Photo: Karim Sahib/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Janet Jackson is coming back to Columbia for a concert, after she had to postpone the event last year so that she could have her baby.

The music legend announced on her website Monday night a new tour (actually a continuation of her suspended tour) that will be called "State of the World."

Included among the dates is the December 16 concert in Columbia, which the Colonial Life Arena announced. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 AM. For further details, go to to Colonial Life Arena's website.

"I'm so excited you guys, so excited," she said in a video message uploaded to YouTube and posted on her official website.

Jackson had been scheduled to perform in South Carolina's capital last March, but initially said she had to scrub the date because of surgery. It was rescheduled for August, but that had to be nixed too once she announced her pregnancy with her first child.

Her son Eissa was born at the start of this year.

Jackson also confirmed in her video message what had been widely reported earlier: she has separated from the father of her child, Wissam al Mana, a Qatari businessman. The two had wed in 2012, but kept the relationship mostly private.

