Kid n Play to Headline Columbia Hip Hop Festival

Kid 'n Play perform in New York City. (Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Old school hip-hop stars Kid 'n Play will headline this year's Love, Peace, & Hip-Hop family day.

The event is scheduled for April 8 on Columbia's Main Street.

Kid 'n Play first hit it big back in the 1980s as a one of the pioneering hip hop acts. They've continued to tour the country ever since.

It's the fifth year of the festival, and once again, it is free.

