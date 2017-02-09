WLTX
Kid n Play to Headline Columbia Hip Hop Festival

Kid N' Play will headline the Love, Peace & Hip Hop Festival. News 19's Whitney Sullivan interviewed Preach Jacobs, a festival board member, after the big announcement was made.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Old school hip-hop stars Kid 'n Play will headline this year's Love, Peace, & Hip-Hop family day.

The event is scheduled for April 8 on Columbia's Main Street.

Kid 'n Play first hit it big back in the 1980s as a one of the pioneering hip hop acts. They've continued to tour the country ever since. 

It's the fifth year of the  festival, and once again, it is free. 

For more information on the event, go to Love, Peace, and Hip Hop's website.

 

