Lee's Prognosis: The 89th Annual Academy Awards

(WLTX) - The 89th Academy Awards takes place Sunday night and everybody's ga ga over "La La Land" (with good reason). It has more nominations than any other picture in the running! But, if my hunch is correct, the grand prize may pass them by. Oh, it'll still be a big night for the musical. It will take Best Director, Best Editing, Best Score, Best Song, Sound Mixing and maybe even Best Actress and Screenplay.

However, the Academy loves biographical stories of inspiration and "Hidden Figures" has all the qualities of a Best Picture to me. Most are saying the upset could be "Moonlight." But I'm sticking with my initial instinct and betting on the ladies who helped us win the Space Race.

Now, they claim the category of Best Actor is a toss up between Denzel Washington and Casey Affleck. I'm sure Casey Affleck would love to believe this - but, whenever you're competing with Denzel, you just need to be happy you're nominated. "Manchester by the Sea" was great but, by denying Denzel a Best Director nomination for "Fences," they practically guaranteed him another golden guy for "all of his efforts."

There also appears to be a two person race for Best Actress. Odds are favoring Emma Stone for "La La Land" - but I just have trouble believing Natalie Portman can possibly lose for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy. And I say this having NOT seen the movie! It's simply a case of playing someone so iconic, that the performance itself is almost secondary.

The only real guaranteed lock for any acting category would have to be our own Viola Davis for "Fences." After deserving the trophy on two previous occasions, she'll finally hear her name. But I still have issues. Not with her winning...but with her category. This was undeniably a lead performance. Anyone who says otherwise, clearly hasn't seen the film. Nevertheless, it's good to know she'll finally be recognized.

So, as it stands, I'm anticipating an upset in nearly every major category. Hopefully, Jimmy Kimmel will be able to keep my spirits high if I'm feeling low. But, win or lose, it's always a pleasure to celebrate great movies!

(© 2017 WLTX)