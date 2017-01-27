Bailey has multiple lives. He's quite the over-retriever!

(WLTX) - As much as we love our friends and family, nothing can ever compare to the affection we feel for our furry, four-legged sidekicks. Perhaps it's because we see just how much we mean to them. We give them a purpose. But that's the kind of thing that takes a while for a canine to understand. Apparently, one lifetime isn't nearly enough.

"A Dog's Purpose" isn't a story about one dog. It's a story about several dogs who possess the same reincarnated soul. Each time out, our hero gets a little closer to re-connecting with his past...as if he's chasing his own tail!

The combination of light slapstick and heavy melodrama can make for a dangerous breed of film. But dog lovers are sure to eat it up. However, the voice-over narration is strictly for the kids. Anyone old enough to remember the "Look Who's Talking" movies will consider it a mangy case of deja vu.

The end result is an overly sentimental account that tears too hard at the heartstrings. The Leemoji is still not over it!

I'm not saying there isn't an audience for this. There definitely is - but nobody wants to put up with a film that should be put down. So, if you aren't drawn to tearjerkers, I'd suggest you pass on this pup.