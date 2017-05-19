Is Ridley Scott's latest chapter a worthy addition to the "Alien" franchise? Or is it just a sequel to "Prometheus?"

Share This Story

(WLTX) - In space, no one can hear you scream. But, fortunately, the majority of this story takes place on land, where the screams are heard by all.

The crew of the Covenant has intentions to go to Origae-6 and inhabit the planet with thousands of colonists and embryos. However, a rude awakening (and a change in leadership) side-tracks their plans. Now, they find themselves in unknown - yet, not undiscovered territory.

It's the little warning we hear all the time. "If something looks too good to be true, it probably is." You'd think we would have learned that by the year 2104. But humans have their limitations. Will this mission's failure result in the extinction of mankind?!

For anyone expecting a "return to the roots" of this franchise is sure to be disappointed. It's clearly a sequel to "Prometheus," creating (once again) a much more extravagant lead-in to the end result.

However, if you are a fan of "Prometheus," you're in luck! In addition to the slimy, gut-busting gore we've come to expect, there's plenty of philosophical questioning about "who made who?" And "why?"

But, as any fan of the series knows, the real enemy may just be the droid (or synthetic) member of the crew. They can go either way. Regardless, in the end, the one to fear is whoever has the biggest God complex.

And there are plenty of scary moments. But, there's also a curve-ball you'll see coming long before it's released. And that gives us a "rather sketchy" Leemoji. Then again, his hopes were high. More than likely, yours are too. Bring them down to Earth so you can embrace the fear!