He's been gone for over 20 years - yet, all eyez remain on him. So, was Tupac's biopic worth the wait?

(WLTX) - The 1990s were very tumultuous years for hip-hop music. Artistic expression had started a feud between the coasts, which resulted in a bloody end to two of the industry's biggest talents. This weekend, all eyez will be reliving one of those brief, turbulent lives.

Though his association was with Death Row in the end, Tupac Shakur actually grew up in New York and Baltimore. His family moved to California in 1988 and, by 1990, he was part of the Digital Underground. He soon started a solo career, followed by feature films.

Yes, it was a very fast life. And, while his career always appeared to be moving forward, his personal life constantly set him back. Much of his time was spent in court, in jail or in ICU. Yet, he always made time for his art.

Perhaps I just remember the actual events too well - but I was never able to get so lost in the story that I could forget that I was watching a movie. For most of the film, he's being interviewed for a documentary while in prison. However, at no point does it really feel like anything other than a storytelling tool. The same could be said for all the random Shakespeare quotes.

Still, it's amazing to see just how much this man accomplished in a very short life. He put out music when he was shot up, he put out music when he was in prison and he put out music when he was dead. And anyone who can do that, earns a smile from the Leemoji!

Maybe personal interest is clouding my judgment, but I say all eyez should experience the story of Tupac.