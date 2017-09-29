"Talk to me Goose!" Barry Seal's biography runs entirely on Cruise control.

(WLTX) - Barry Seal had quite a delivery service going on in the 1980s. He would fly guns to Central America for the CIA and bring back cocaine for the Medellin Cartel. The guy clearly found a way to profit from every organization that was out to get him.

His story is so unbelievable that it's only impressive when you realize that it's true. Had this been a fictional screenplay, it would lack plausibility. But stories often work best when there's a bit of irony involved.

Things just had a way of working out for Barry. Emergency landings and treetop takeoffs were routine inconveniences. And, when it looked like his goose was cooked, he would find a way to flee the scene! Still, it was only a matter of time before it all caught up with him.

I could easily imagine "American Made" taking on a much darker and more serious tone. Kudos to Director Doug Liman for making this thing fun! I'm not sure if it did anything for accuracy - but it was enough to put a smile on the Leemoji's face!

It's not greatness. But it is entertaining...and probably something you weren't familiar with. Plus, whenever you've got a film that takes place in the late seventies, you're practically guaranteed a good soundtrack. So what's not to like?

I say, Cruise on down to the multiplex and take a chance on "American Made!"