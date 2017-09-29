Lee's Review: "American Made"

Tom Cruise is acquiring wealth from every side of the law in "American Made."

Lee O. Smith, Movie Reviewer

"Talk to me Goose!" Barry Seal's biography runs entirely on Cruise control.

(WLTX) - Barry Seal had quite a delivery service going on in the 1980s.  He would fly guns to Central America for the CIA and bring back cocaine for the Medellin Cartel.  The guy clearly found a way to profit from every organization that was out to get him.

His story is so unbelievable that it's only impressive when you realize that it's true.  Had this been a fictional screenplay, it would lack plausibility.  But stories often work best when there's a bit of irony involved.

Things just had a way of working out for Barry.  Emergency landings and treetop takeoffs were routine inconveniences.  And, when it looked like his goose was cooked, he would find a way to flee the scene!  Still, it was only a matter of time before it all caught up with him.
 
I could easily imagine "American Made" taking on a much darker and more serious tone.  Kudos to Director Doug Liman for making this thing fun!  I'm not sure if it did anything for accuracy - but it was enough to put a smile on the Leemoji's face!
 
It's not greatness.  But it is entertaining...and probably something you weren't familiar with.  Plus, whenever you've got a film that takes place in the late seventies, you're practically guaranteed a good soundtrack.  So what's not to like?
 
I say, Cruise on down to the multiplex and take a chance on "American Made!"
 

