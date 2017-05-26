Lifeguarding just isn't enough for this team. They aim to keep their beach corruption-free!

(WLTX) - "Can you smell what Mitch Buchannon's cooking?!" Yep...and it smells like turkey (covered in sunscreen). But is anyone really surprised? Poor source material seldom transforms into a quality feature.

For the most part, we already know the characters. We just need to get acquainted with the new actors portraying them. Stephanie Holden and CJ Parker are already on board. Now they just need three more members to make the Baywatch team complete. Summer Quinn has what it takes. But Olympic Gold Medalist, Matt Brody, doesn't seem to grasp all that is expected of him. And, for no reason other than bad comic relief, they also select Ronnie Greenbaum to round out the squad.

On most days, they would just save lives. But, when drugs show up on Mitch's beach, the job extends into Baywatch Nights! And he won't stop until the problem is eliminated. So, after a lot of big explosions, preachy lecturing about dedication and sophomoric humor...it finally is.

I seem to recall laughing at the TV show as a guilty pleasure. Yet, now, they want us to laugh with them - often referring directly to things that made the series popular. And, of course, there are cameos. Between this and "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," the Hoff hasn't had so much exposure since he tried to eat a hamburger! I'm thinking those were better days because this movie just made the Leemoji ill.

Some people stand in the darkness, afraid to step into the light. Just make sure you're standing far away from "Baywatch."