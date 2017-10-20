Eric Marsh & Co. fought fire to the fullest in June of 2013. Now their fight is a befitting feature.

(WLTX) - Heroism comes in many forms. Usually, it has a glossy veneer of marketing with little genuine value. Very seldom do we get to see true heroism in action.

But the Granite Mountain Hotshots were anything but glossy. They were an elite firefighting team whose commendable story is being brought to the big screen.

However, they weren't always hotshots. In fact, they started as a crew of firefighters in Prescott, Arizona. Only with the proper certification could they advance to "Type 1" and battle the blaze on the front lines. And, perhaps this is the real story that's being told here.

The Yarnell Hill Fire serves as a fitting climax to the film. But the camaraderie evolves from the group's hotshot qualification. All twenty members are accounted for - yet, only a few have significant storylines. Whatever the case, the details and events they chose clearly worked well for the movie.

I'm sure a few things were altered in the adaptation process. But, as a film, "Only the Brave" delivers! And, with all the dedicated performances and impressive photography, it makes a proper legacy for some legitimate heroes...which also puts a smile on the face of the Leemoji.

You'll laugh, you'll cry and, most importantly, you'll think of the brave men fighting this same war in California. Pay your respect in the form of a ticket for "Only the Brave."