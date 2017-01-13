In a time of crisis, the city of Boston found a way to persevere. This is their story of resilience.

Share This Story

(WLTX) - For over 100 years, on the third Monday of every month, the world's largest marathon ran swimmingly. Then, on April 15th, 2013, Patriots' Day was changed forever. Three fatalities and over 250 injuries were the result of an act of hate. Sadness and sympathy were felt the world over - but, only now, do we really witness Boston's pain up close and personal.

For those who experienced this event firsthand, "Patriots Day" would probably be an episode they'd rather not relive. Ironically, that would include several people who are portrayed in the film. They can all rest assured that they were depicted respectably.

The "top billers" among the ensemble represent the various authorities in the matter. John Goodman is the Hub's Police Commissioner while Kevin Bacon heads up the FBI. Naturally, the two have a little war of words over which organization is in charge. But, much like the city itself, they eventually come together to find the responsible parties.

If I'm to complain about anything, I guess I was a little frustrated that all the "human interest" stories simply disappeared once the manhunt began. But one can hardly argue with the chronology of true events. So, despite the disheartening content, the Leemoji is smiling on "Patriots Day" and the resilient residents of Boston!

It's a true story of love vs. hate, where love comes out victorious. And I loved this movie. Honor the victims and see it yourself.