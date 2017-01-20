He's always alone, but never lonely! Three young ladies are struggling to understand their new landlord.

Share This Story

(WLTX) - Kids, before you hop in the car, always take note of your driver - because, in the days of Uber, we just can't be too careful. Casey, Claire and Marcia are learning that the hard way.

Their abductor's name is Kevin, but it takes a while to learn that. In the meantime, he answers to a variety of aliases. Sometimes he's Patricia or Hedwig and, lately, he's been answering a lot to Dennis...which is not good at all!

It doesn't take our heroines too long to pick up on his multiple personality disorder. Still, they can't be too sure which identities they can trust. They just know that Dennis is the one to avoid. Unfortunately, the worst of the bunch has yet to be unleashed.

Will our victims discover a personality who is willing to set them free? Or will they be sacrificed to the beast? Whatever becomes of them, you can guarantee plenty of surprises along the way.

M. Night Shyamalan made quite an impression with his first three films and has been playing catch-up ever since. Fortunately, we've reached a point where people have stopped expecting greatness - and it seems to be working in his favor.

Moviegoers finally no longer anticipate another "Sixth Sense." These days, they just want to be entertained. And James McAvoy certainly does that! The term, "tour de force" might be a bit extreme. But he's definitely making the most of Kevin's 24 identities.

As for the customary "flipping of the script" in the end, not much payoff. So, quite fittingly, the Leemoji is split on "Split."

I'll recommend it, based solely on the lead performance. But, if you're hoping to have your mind blown by some last-minute revelation, keep on hoping.