The heat is on Matt Damon in his latest feature...and he's about to get burned!

Everything's perfect in Suburbicon...until a little diversity comes to town. Then, suddenly, we begin to see people's true nature. But it is 1959, so we'll just call that a sign of the times. Besides, the primary story here is taking place around the block.

Apparently, the Lodge family received some uninvited guests in the middle of the night. It was never clear what they wanted. They just gave the whole family a strong sniff of chloroform, so they wouldn't be disturbed. And all awoke safely, except for mother Rose.

Now the grieving widower, Gardner Lodge, is being showered with sympathy from his friends, questions from the cops and threats from...an insurance claims inspector?

This film seems to be aiming for the funny bone - but only hits it about half the time. Dark humor often requires likable characters and there are hardly any likable characters in "Suburbicon." Too bad, because it's loaded with good actors.

There was even a pretty good one behind the camera. George Clooney directed a script originally written by the Coen brothers. And, strangely enough, you can almost imagine them making a decent movie of this. But, more importantly, you can understand why they didn't see it through.

It's not a bad film. But the Leemoji has to say, "why bother?" May as well hold out for home-viewing.