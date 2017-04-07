In 1980, a Chicago journalist set out to unmask the mythology of Christianity. He was in for quite the book of revelations.

Share This Story

(WLTX) - The year is 1980, but the haircut has the spirit of '76. Nevertheless, it belongs to a hardened journalist for the Chicago Tribune named Lee Strobel. And, as a journalist, he's only interested in facts. Anything else is just a waste of time.

So, when his wife suddenly finds a new appreciation for Christianity, he's vehemently opposed. In fact, his antagonism drives him to set out on his own "spiritual journey." He is on a mission to discredit Christianity!

Lee travels all over the nation to ask various experts the skeptical questions we'd all like answered. But the responses he's presented with aren't as easily debunked as he'd anticipated.

Meanwhile, the Almighty is not the only father he has issues with. His relationship with his dad is quite flawed (a common dysfunction among atheists). And things don't seem to be improving within his own family. He feels as if his wife is cheating on him...with Jesus!

So, can such a skeptic become a believer? Even if he doesn't, he'll need to surrender to God if he wants to hold on to his wife and kids.

"The Case for Christ" may not give us overwhelming proof of anything - but it certainly offers up all that is available. But, since the doubters are unlikely to attend, they'll just be convincing the congregation. Regardless, even the most devout believers can use a little renewal of faith from time to time.

I don't know if I valued the film nearly as much as the enthusiastic crowd that surrounded me. But I did like it enough to reward it with a smiling Leemoji.

It may not be for everybody - but it's custom-made for skeptics. This Easter, take a chance on "The Case for Christ."