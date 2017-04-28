Emma Watson finds herself thrust into the inner circle of "The Circle."

(WLTX) - Thanks to a little help from her old roommate, Annie, Mae Holland has just become the newest employee (or "guppy") at the largest of all social media corporations, The Circle. Her job mostly consists of doing surveys - but the benefits are incredible...especially for her ailing dad.

But, despite her good fortune, the transition isn't exactly a smooth one. Her co-workers want her to be more public and open than she's used to. Not to mention, transparency is the foundation of the entire business.

Before long, Mae comes to the conclusion that "secrets are lies." Only then is she really able to accept full accountability for her actions. From that point, she makes tremendous strides within the network and is the first to go "completely transparent" round the clock.

So, what could possibly go wrong when your life is a 24-hour reality show? Perhaps we should ask Truman Burbank ("The Truman Show"). Or maybe we should just watch his movie instead.

"The Circle" is supposed to be a cautionary tale of where we're headed. But it feels like it's exactly where we are. It isn't so much a futuristic story as much as a current one. But, more importantly, this current cautionary tale offers nothing new to the formula.

Loose editing and predictable solutions inevitably result in an unmoved Leemoji. Hey, if "The Circle" is holding everyone accountable for their actions, should we not expect the same of them?! I say, circle back around to it when it comes to Netflix.