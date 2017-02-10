Everyone's going incognito at the movies this week. And, in one case, that's probably a wise choice.

Share This Story

(WLTX) - Superheroes often lead solitary lives. But they aren't always aware of it. For Batman, it's only natural he would be reclusive after seeing his parents gunned down as a boy. Fortunately, Alfred knows exactly what Gotham's most eligible bachelor needs...an orphan boy of his own to look after.

And it's not just his allies he's having trouble with. He and the Joker are going through a rough patch as well. Apparently, Batman is not contributing enough animosity toward their relationship. No matter how rocky things get, he just can't bring himself to say those three little words, "I hate you."

"The LEGO Batman Movie" has very little to do with LEGOs - but a lot to do with Batman. Every nemesis (from Egghead to Clayface) is in attendance and all genres are acknowledged. It's a flick made strictly for the "Batfans."

But don't think of it as another film in the franchise cannon. This crosses over into the "parody" classification - and they do it nearly as well as Adam West did back in the sixties! Therefore, "The LEGO Batman Movie" gets a smiling LEGOmoji for its debut.

And, while it is light entertainment... there is something darker out there. But Anastasia is trying to put it out of her mind. She's moved on with her life and is finally getting comfortable until the beefcake billionaire returns! But she won't let him have it his way. There are going to be some changes this time around.

Before long, old patterns resurface and, once again, the soft-core erotica takes center stage. However, jealousy rears its ugly head from both sides. A former flame of Christian's has now become a full-time stalker and Ana's boss is being very demanding with her time. So they'd better be cautious, because the danger is real!

Throughout the screening, a predominantly female audience was having a hard time suppressing their laughter. I'll admit, I wasn't nearly as amused. But, for a girls' night out, it could make for a fun time. The Leemoji, on the other hand, just felt nauseous.

Don't spoil your Valentine's Day by going "Fifty Shades Darker." It could mark the beginning of the end.



