One little choice made a very big impact at The Washington Post...and the nation. None

(WLTX) - Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive. But this particular web was weaved over a period of thirty years...and four presidential administrations!

And, while it's titled "The Post," the real publication that broke the story was the New York Times. But documents like this don't stay secret for long. And, when you get them, bigger dilemmas come into play.

To publish or not to publish? That is the question. Up until this point, The Washington Post had always been a harmless periodical to the political powers that be. But, now, the nation's first female publisher feels the need to be transparent with the country (despite the consequences).

I'm still not sure if the Pentagon Papers necessarily makes for an exciting movie. But, when the most talented people in the world are presenting the story, it often feels like it is.

I'm still partial to "All the President's Men" - but this ensemble, direction and musical score cannot be denied. The Leemoji must post a smile on "The Post."

They claim those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. Well, it looks like the time has come to learn a little history.