(WLTX) - Look what trickled into theaters just in time for Christmas! Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" has been receiving all kinds of critical acclaim and now it's finally time for the public to weigh in.

It's a very unlikely love story between a mute cleaning lady and a Top Secret amphibian, who has a strong resemblance to the Creature from the Black Lagoon. But looks mean nothing to our lady, Elisa...and the feeling is mutual.

Unfortunately, those in charge of this classified being are much more "shallow." Like The X-Men, an advanced life form is only perceived as a threat, not an evolutionary upgrade. So, ultimately, dissection is the only option.

Will our silent heroine be able to keep his organs intact? If not, her heart will surely break as well. Either way, I think it's definitely worth finding out for yourself! Watching these bizarre circumstances merge into a beautiful romance is a spectacle to behold. The script, direction, performances and musical score all hit their mark. And that amounts to a smiling Leemoji.

There are still plenty of other movies to see - but a lot of people are anticipating "The Shape of Water" to take the shape of an Oscar on March 4th. If there were a "Most Unusual" category, I'd suggest they just go ahead and start with the engraving. But, since there isn't, we'll have to take them as they come. Let's just hope "The Shape of Water" doesn't get drowned out by its competitors.