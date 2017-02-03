It's pretty easy to startle a Martian immigrant. Maybe the right girl can make him feel at home.

(WLTX) - People always feel like they've met their soul mates online - but, when they finally meet face-to-face, they realize they're from two different worlds. Such is the case with Tulsa and Gardner, a couple of teenagers in the near future. She's a foster child, who has never really had a home, and he's...from Mars.

Yes, sixteen years prior, Gardner's mother was on a mission to inhabit the Red Planet when she discovered she was carrying some precious cargo. Shortly after her arrival, she died giving birth to him. Since then, he's been nothing but a classified secret. But now he's coming home to the motherland!

However, he'll have to be careful. Adapting to Earth won't be easy. The gravity will take its toll on his heart and bones. But his overwhelming curiosity just won't keep him contained.

While his introduction to Tulsa doesn't go as smoothly as he'd hoped, they embark on a westward journey in an effort to meet his biological father. And, after going through a series of stolen cars, he may finally be able to make a believer out of her.

"The Space Between Us" covers an awful lot of ground. Given the sci-fi context, they don't get to the romantic plotline until about the halfway mark. Not that I was eagerly awaiting that - but it's clearly this movie's biggest selling point. As a result, everything in the film (whether it be action, comedy, science fiction or romance) feels very superficial.

I'm sure, at some point, there was probably a good script here. Otherwise, how could they possibly recruit an accomplished actor like Gary Oldman? But, like so many others, it got tossed into the stratosphere. Now it's just two hours of space between credits...leaving us with a Leemoji that's bored to tears.

No need for you to suffer as well. Leave "The Space Between Us" unoccupied.