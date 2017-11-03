Don't cross the streams! Marvel takes sibling rivalry to new levels in their latest big-budget feature.

(WLTX) - Time has a way of catching up with us. But aren't the gods immortal? Surprisingly, the answer is "no." So, when Odin is gone, who will rule Asgard? Thor may be his natural son - but he's not his first born. Turns out, Thor and Loki have an older sister. Hela is the Goddess of Death...and she's really good at her job.

Looks like the God of Thunder will have to assemble a team if he plans to claim that throne. Fortunately, he's encountering some strong allies (and enemies). Perhaps, when these folks realize what's at stake, they'll come around.

Apparently, Ragnarok is a prophecy that cannot be prevented. But there's nothing wrong with utilizing what's inevitable to one's own advantage.

This film's vibe is less "Avengers" and much more in the spirit of "Guardians of the Galaxy." But I have no problem with that. You'd anticipate the fun being watered down in mythology when it's actually quite the opposite. I've never heard of the movie's director, but I'm pretty sure he's a big fan of 1980's "Flash Gordon."

Yes, it can be silly at times - but it's always entertaining. And that's what's got the Leemoji so excited. So, don't hesitate! Get to the theater and Ragnarok the night away!