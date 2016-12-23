A family Christmas card leaves quite the impression on a young lady's beau. Do they share the same affection?

Share This Story

(WLTX) - Bryan Cranston is living every father's worst nightmare. His daughter is in love with James Franco! Well, technically, he's playing a character named Laird...who is every bit as repugnant as James Franco.

Either way, there is good reason to worry. Laird is loud, profane and way too eager to please. The only thing working in the guy's favor is his multi-million dollar bank account (and some good abs).

Meanwhile, Ned (that's Cranston) is having serious financial troubles of his own - thus adding jealousy to his increasing resentments of the unwanted suitor. He thinks his life just can't get any worse. But, of course, we all know that isn't true. Movies like this are incomplete without a proposal!

As Dick Van Dyke once eloquently explained, good comedy emerges from the unexpected. And, unfortunately, "Why Him?" is loaded with punchlines that are very expected. Every extravagant gesture, celebrity cameo and embarrassing moment (at Cranston's expense) feels like it's just part of the formula.

Had this been done in the candid, prank-style of Sacha Baron Cohen, I'd probably still be laughing. However, as scripted comedy, it merely amounts to a few chuckles. Not enough to recommend, that's for sure. And any Pauly Shore remake receives a very questionable Leemoji.

Christmas is a wonderful time of year, don't spoil it with a comedy that tries too hard.