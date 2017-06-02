KING 5's tech reporter Brian Westbrook got some trade secrets from local photographer Tim Durkan.

Article originally appeared on Cincinnati.com

Here are some tips from our photo staff about how to take great pictures of July Fourth fireworks.

For smartphone cameras:

1) Enable your HDR, which allows you to take multiple photos at different exposures. Through the magic of technology, it then combines them into a single image, which gives you cool effects that a single shot can't do.

2) Use your exposure lock. Once you find what you like, lock it in.

3) Shoot a lot. Delete a lot.

4) Slow your shutter. There's an app for that. You'll get great effects.

5) Be aware that when you hit the button, the shutter moves as much as a half to a full second later. So, anticipate, anticipate, anticipate.

For traditional camera equipment:

1) Use a tripod. If you don't have one, make a sand bag or bean bag. You will need to find something solid and immobile at the fireworks site on which to place it.

2) Set the camera manually. Shoot at 100 ISO.

3) Shoot at 1/4 second or longer. Close the lens down to f8 or f11. You could lock the shutter open (B or bulb setting), hold a black card in front of the lens and pull it away as the fireworks shell ascends. After it explodes, wait a second.

4) To capture the falling streaks, place the black card back in front of the lens. You can leave the shutter open and capture multiple bursts this way. You may have to reduce the aperture as multiple bursts will be brighter.

5) Use a cable or remote shutter release to trip the shutter or you will have camera movement.

6) Shoot upwind and early. Fireworks produce a lot of haze and smoke. If you are downwind, you will be finished after two or three bursts. If there is little or no wind, it will be hazy and smoky in short order. The early exposures will be "cleaner."

7) Try to shoot from a vantage point that includes people in silhouette, iconic structure or flag in the foreground to provide visual interest.

8) Use various focal lengths. This way, you can look to see if everything is working the way you want and adjust accordingly.

