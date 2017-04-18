Love April the Giraffe? Here are 11 Other Riveting Live Streams

April gets a visitor while on baby watch

KSDK - After weeks of watching April’s every move, the live streaming giraffe camera is about to be taken down. Officials with the Animal Adventure Park have announced the video will be disabled at some point between Wednesday and Friday of this week, which they say was the plan all along.

We've all enjoyed watching April over the last month or so. And now we know why. Mental Health experts say it was "very good" for our mental health and has served as a way to stay stress-free on social media.

So, what will we watch now? What will fill that void?

We've got you covered with a list of live streams that might just fit the bill.

Penguin & Puffin Coast at the STL Zoo

Can’t make it to the zoo to see the adorable penguins and puffins? No worries, the St. Louis Zoo has you covered.

The camera allows you to see zookeepers feed the animals and clean their habitat, along with watching the penguins and puffins do what they do best: act adorable! The camera is live from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Can’t see cuteness overload above? Click here: http://bit.ly/2m0Tux3

NASA’s View of Earth from space

There’s nothing that makes you feel small and insignificant quite like seeing the Earth from the International Space Station.

Sure, this stream might present more of an existential crisis than April, but that’s something we all need at times:

Can’t see the stark reality of how insignificant you are in the universe? Click here: http://bit.ly/2mWqci4

Kitten Academy

Wow, that just got real.

Let’s take a step back from the philosophical ramifications of space and look at something a little bit more … adorable.

That’s right folks: A kitten live stream. This one is at an adoption facility in Illinois.

Can’t see the kittens? Our bad. Click here: http://bit.ly/2nsNBF8

Peregrine Falcon Watch!

THE FALCONS ARE BACK! For the sixth-year Ameren Missouri, the World Bird Sanctuary, and the Missouri Department of Conservation have partnered together to bring you a ‘bird’s eye view’ of nesting peregrine falcons.

Bird watchers have witnessed the adult falcons raise 19 chicks over the past five seasons. Unfortunately, this video cannot be embedded, but you can watch online at AmerenMissouri.com/FalconWatch from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Fun Fact: Falcon egg incubation time is approximately 30 days and the chicks will begin to fly about 42 days after hatching.

Shark Cam!

Maybe the kitten cam isn’t edgy enough for you. Maybe you need some fear on the live stream you’re watching instead of working (no judgment).

Enter: the shark cam. This shows live footage from beneath Frying Pan Tower, which is near an area known as the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.”

Are there pretty fish? Yes, but there are also sharks.

Can’t see the wonders of the world’s oceans? Click here: http://bit.ly/2mJuRDy

Shibuya Scramble Crossing

A lot of these live streams have focused on animals, but we can’t forget that people exist.

If you hate people, this live stream is not for you. And if you hate crowds, this could be your version of torture.

Shibuya Crossing gets busy. See what we mean in the video below!

Can’t see the explosion of social interactions? Click here: https://youtu.be/_9pavMzUY-c

Abbey Road

At some point in your life, you’ve probably been a tourist. That’s fine: but that doesn’t mean you can’t laugh at them anyway.

There’s no better place to do it than the Abbey Road live cam, where you can watch people spend their days trying to mimic the iconic crossing made by the Beatles.

(unfortunately, we can’t embed this one, so you’ll have to watch people do what you’d probably do in the same situation here: http://bit.ly/2n6CMMb)

Fort Lauderdale Beach

If you’re reading this, you probably aren’t sitting on a beach. That’s unfortunate.

So, why not pretend like you’re at the beach? That’s what the Fort Lauderdale Beach Place live camera is for! This gives you a scenic look at the ocean – and if you really squint, some people wearing bathing suits.

You can watch that live stream here: http://bit.ly/2mooMKa

Gettysburg Battle Cam

Ghostwatchers love to watch this web camera at night in search of strange apparitions and proof of the paranormal.

It’s also just a live look at an important place in American history, if ghost-hunting isn’t your thing. Watch it here: http://bit.ly/2moMqpS

Eagle Cam

It’s literally just an eagles nest, and the internet loves it.

Can’t see the action and excitement? Click here! http://bit.ly/2n6xuAv

The News 19 Live Stream

Perhaps you aren’t near a TV while News 19 is on. There’s good news: that’s no longer an excuse not to watch your favorite local TV station! You can watch all of our newscasts on wltx.com. A blue bar shows up during newscasts. Click on that, and boom! You’re on your way to having the best day ever!

Which will you watch?

Perhaps none of these could compete with April (except for the News 19 live stream ... obviously).

If that's the case, you can watch April HERE, at least until Animal Adventure Park takes the camera down later this week.

© 2017 KUSA-TV