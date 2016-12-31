Mariah Carey Tweets 'S--- Happens' After Disaster Performance

Mariah Carey performs in New York City on December 31, 2016. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

New York (WLTX) - It probably wasn't the start Mariah Carey wanted for 2017.

The Grammy-winner had a disastrous performance on ABC's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" that appeared to be caused by a technical issue or a miscommunication between Carey and the show's producers.

It started well enough, with Carey singing "Auld Lang Syne." The problems began, however, when the performance transitioned to her song "Emotions."

Carey seemed out of sync right from the beginning, telling two of her dancers, "just walk me down" a set of steps on the stage moments into the song.

"We can't hear," she told the crowd. "But I'll just get through."

She then put her hands on her hip, apparently thinking that something would get worked out. Meanwhile, her backup dancers continued their routine.

"Alright, we didn't have a check of this song so we'll just say, it wasn't number one, but that's what it is," she continued.

At times she attempted to sing along to the backing track, but would quickly stop each time that she did. She appeared to say that she was missing part of the vocal, adding "it is what it is."

A few seconds later, she said that she would "just let the audience sing."

"We didn't have a sound check, but it's New Year's baby that's okay guys," she continued. "Get these monitors on please."

"Just for laughs, let's do the lift," she told one of her dancers, as he lifted her leg and she leaned back.

"I want a holiday too, can I have one?" she asked. "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

When the song ended, she told the audience, "that was...amazing" then waved the microphone.

She then sang along with the next track, "We Belong Together," which went better, but at times she stopped singing during it as well.

When it was all done, she said "it just doesn't get any better," then turned and walked away.

"S--- happens," she wrote on Twitter afterward. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2016.