Martin Lawrence Making Columbia Stop on 'LIT AF' Tour

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - If you love a good laugh, then you're in luck! Martin Lawrence has added a Columbia stop to his 'LIT AF' Tour, featuring Adele Givens, Michael Blackson, Rickey Smiley and Benji Brown.

Comedian, actor, director and producer Martin Lawrence will return to the stage as the host of 2018's hottest comedy event, featuring an amazing lineup of comedic talent. Coming off the 20th anniversary of Def Comedy Jam, where he is known for his legendary hosting, Lawrence has made a triumphant return to the stand-up stage, wowing audiences with his hilarious stories, social commentary and more.

The 'LIT AF' Tour stars Lawrence as your high-powered host who presents a fire lineup of comedians including Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson, Adele Givens and Benji Brown* and will stop at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, April 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 AM through ticketmaster.com, the box office inside Colonial Life Arena and at 1-800-745-3000. (American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, February 21.)

Martin Lawrence started in stand-up comedy at the legendary The Improv, where he honed his talents until he was asked by Russell Simmons to host his groundbreaking comedy series Def Comedy Jam on HBO. From there, Lawrence became a household name after his hugely popular self-titled TV show, Martin, was an instant hit with TV viewers. He starred for five years as not only the title character, but other support characters like the sassy Sheneneh and Mama Payne, who became comedy classics. Lawrence would later go on to star in comedy blockbusters like Bad Boys 1&2 A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, which he also directed and Big Momma’s House, 1, 2 & 3 where he once again proved his talent for creating and acting as multiple characters in one storyline.

*Lineup subject to change.

