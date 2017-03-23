Mary J. Blige Coming to Columbia for Concert

Mary J. Blige (Photo: Mark Ralston, Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - R&B star Mary J. Blige is returning to Columbia for a concern this May.

The Colonial Life Arena announced Thursday that Blidge will be performing at the venue on May 11.

Blige is known for a slew of hits, including "No More Drama," "Family Affair," and "All That I Can Say."

She'll be joined by singer Joe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the Colonial Life Arena's website.

