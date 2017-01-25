Mary Tyler Moore Special to Air Thursday on WLTX

(CBS) - CBS and WLTX are airing a special lookback at the life of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore, with a one-hour special Thursday night.

"Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around" will be broadcast from 9 to 10 PM. It will honor the life and legacy of the star, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 80, and it will be hosted by "CBS This Morning" co-anchor Gayle King.

The special will feature original reporting and mine CBS’ vast archives to present the story of the pioneering actress’ life and career. In addition, the special will include interviews with Oprah Winfrey, newsmakers, admirers and others expressing their thoughts about Moore’s profound impact on acting and how women were portrayed in the media, as well as her work outside of entertainment.

Moore's iconic CBS comedy series “Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-77) forever changed television and how women were presented in the work place.

Moore had a long history with CBS, having starred in such series as “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1961-66); “The Mary Tyler Moore Hour” (1979); “Mary” (1985-86); and “New York News” (1995).

CBS