Maxwell is Coming with Sumthin' Sumthin' for Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Here is sumthin' sumthin' for the R&B fans.
It has just been announced that three-time Grammy winner Maxwell is making a stop here in Columbia on June 6 at the Colonial Life Arena. Singers Ledisi and Leela James are also set to perform.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside the Colonial Life Arena, via phone 800-745-3000, livenation.com or via the Live Nation app.
Maxwell will be performing old and new songs off his highly anticipated blackSUMMERS'night album which earned him his third Grammy for Best R&B Song for "Lake by the Ocean."
