Miguel Ferrar, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies

Miguel Ferrar (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(WLTX) - Actor Miguel Ferrar, known for playing a variety of character roles in "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Robocop," has died, according to multiple reports.

People Magazine says he died after a battle with cancer at the age of 61.

Ferrar had a long career in Hollywood, and was himself the child of stars of Hollywood's classic era: Rosemary Clooney and Jose Ferrar. He's a first cousin to actor George Clooney.

Ferrar appeared on TV shows such as "Twin Peaks," "Crossing Jordan," and "Miami Vice." In film he appeared in "Robocop," "Traffic," and "Iron Man 3." He also lent his voice to the Disney animated film "Mulan."

Most recently, he was on "NCIS: Los Angeles," as Assistant Director Owen Granger. He continued to work even after his cancer diagnosis, and his illness was worked into the plot of the show.

