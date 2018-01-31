Monopoly is Releasing a Special Edition Just for Cheaters

(Photo: Hasbro Gaming)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’ve ever tried to sneak a few extra dollars while playing Monopoly, then you’re in luck.

After learning that almost half the people who play the iconic real estate board game try to cheat, Hasbro decided to make a version of the game that actually rewards breaking the rules.

“A recent study conducted by Hasbro revealed that nearly half of game players attempt to cheat during Monopoly games, so in 2018, we decided it was time to give fans what they’ve been craving all along — a Monopoly game that actually encourages cheating,” Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of Hasbro gaming told Insider.

So, Monopoly: Cheaters Edition was born. And while the goal is still to end up with the most money and property to drive your opponents into bankruptcy, there are now incentives for skipping out on rent and slipping some extra cash from the bank.

The game will be released this fall with a retail price of $19.99.



© 2018 WCNC.COM