Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' scares up big $30.5 million debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Comedian Jordan Peele's directorial debut "Get Out" has made a splash atop the box office in its opening weekend.
Studio estimates Sunday show the thriller earned $30.5 million to take first place. The well-reviewed film only cost a reported $4.5 million to produce.
"Get Out" pushed "The Lego Batman Movie" into second place. The animated family picture added $19 million this weekend and is now up to $133 million after only three weeks in theaters.
"John Wick: Chapter Two" took third place with $9 million, while the Matt Damon-starrer "The Great Wall" took fourth with $8.7 million.
"Fifty Shades Darker" rounded out the top five with $7.7 million, pushing the erotic drama over the $100 million mark in its third weekend.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
