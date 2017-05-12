Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn take a vacation they'll never forget! Should you tag along?

(WLTX) - Emily Middleton is having a really bad day. First, she lost her job and, now, her boyfriend is breaking up with her...just before their non-refundable trip to Ecuador! So who could she possibly get to accompany her at the last minute?

Well, when everyone else has quit on you, there's always Mom. And, considering the lack of excitement in her life, nobody was in more need of a vacation. But this part of the world might offer a little more excitement than either of these ladies are prepared for!

It isn't long before Emily's precociousness takes the unlucky turn that forms the title. Now, the Middleton mavens must make their way through the Amazon jungle to Bogota before the U.S. State Department will come to their aid.

"Snatched" begins quite promising. The introductions of our two leads are well-crafted and amusing. But, once the adventure gets underway, it's almost like the humor gets hijacked along with it.

Comedy presents many hurdles - but the biggest would have to be sustaining it (and that's the issue here). The first twenty minutes is hopeful, but not worth paying for. In the end, all the Leemoji can say is "meh."

Both stars deserve a better movie than this. But, more importantly, so does your mom. Don't make her sit through "Snatched" this Mother's Day weekend.