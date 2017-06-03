Regal Cinemas to offer $1 movies this summer

COLUMBIA, SC - -- Regal Entertainment announced its "Summer Movie Express" special, as admissions to select movies costs $1.

Some of the featured films include "Kung Fu Panda 3," "Ice Age: Collision Course," "Monster Trucks" and "Rio 2."

Tickets will be available for purchase at participating box offices and all movies start at 10 a.m.

Part of the $1 admission will benefit the Will Rogers Institute, which is a program that promote and funds medical research of cardiopulmonary diseases.

Check out Regal Cinema's site for the full list and participating locations: https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express

Participating locations in the Columbia area are Regal Sandhill Stadium 16 and Regal Columbiana Grande Stadium 14.

WCNC, WLTX