Reports: Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61

Actor Bill Paxton (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Actor Bill Paxton, whose movie credits include Twister, Apollo 13 and Aliens, has died at age 61, according to multiple media reports.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement published by People magazine, TMZ, ABC and CBS.

Paxton was currently starring as a rogue cop in the TV show Training Day on CBS.

“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker," the family statement continued. "Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

