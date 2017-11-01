LeBron James Sings on Carpool Karaoke: Watch

(Photo: YouTube)

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready to sing along!

LeBron James joined late night host James Corden for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke.

At one point, they’re joined by rapper Ice Cube for their rendition of “It Was A Good Day.”

Other songs featured include "Maniac" from Flashdance and "Yeah!" featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

In between karaoke moments, LeBron spent some time chatting about Space Jam 2 and what super power he would love to have.

You can watch the entire segment on Apple Music. Here's a teaser video:

