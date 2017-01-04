WLTX
Kim Burrell booted from 'Ellen' after calling gay people 'perverted'

Maeve McDermott , USA TODAY , KHOU 9:26 AM. EST January 04, 2017

Gospel singer Kim Burrell was scheduled to perform I See Victory from the Hidden Figures soundtrack on Thursday's episode of Ellen, joined by Pharrell Williams.

That was before a video of Burrell preaching at Houston's Love & Liberty Fellowship Church went viral over the weekend, which shows her labeling homosexuality as perverted.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres announced on Twitter that Burrell would no longer be singing on the show.

"For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show," she wrote.

 

Pharrell, who is still scheduled to perform, denounced "hate speech" in an Instagram post.

 

 

In the since-deleted video, Burrell made comments about "the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women," Billboard reported.

According to Billboard, the singer posted a Facebook Live explaining her sermon, claiming her "enemies" only filmed part of her comments. "I love you and God loves you," she said. "But God hates the sin."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

