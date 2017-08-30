'TEXAS WILL SURVIVE' Gloria Gaynor Dedicates New Version of the Original Survival Anthem to Texas

Gloria Gaynor is dedicating a new version of the original survival anthem 'I Will Survive' to all her 'neighbors in Texas' who are enduring unprecedented flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Gaynor tweeted out 'Texas Will Survive' Wednesday evening.

At first we were afraid, we were petrified,

Kept thinking Texas couldn't live in flood waters this high.

We know you spent plenty of time preparing for this hurricane,

Who could have known that it would come with so much devastating rain?

But, we will strive. And you'll survive.

With all our love and help and prayers,

We will stand strongly by your side.

We are your neighbors, tried and true,

And we'll do all we can for you.

And you'll survive.

You will survive.



You will survive.