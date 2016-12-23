Zuzu from 'It's a Wonderful Life' is Now 76 Years Old

It's a Wonderful Life is one of the most classic Christmas films of all time. But did you know the movie's most-quoted character has a Western Washington connection?

Karolyn Grimes, the actress who played Zuzu, now lives in Port Orchard.

"I was six-years-old when I was in the movie It's a Wonderful Life," said Grimes. "There are just so many beautiful moments in that movie, you can't really count them all."

So as the film marks its 70th anniversary, Grimes is taking a look back.

"What was being talked about 70 years ago in that film still exists, and probably always will. We all have Mr. Potters in our lives," she said.

Grimes, for instance, has had her fair share of hardships, deaths in the family, and tough times over the years. Yet, she's still standing.

"That film is just a reminder that yes we all go through all these things, but each of us impacts other lives. We don't realize it, but we do. And how wonderful is that, when we can help someone and not even know it? It's what George Bailey did."

It's what Grimes tries to do when she shares stories about her experience making the film. She happily recites Zuzu's famous quote, as many times as she's asked, because she knows it brings people joy.

"'Daddy. Teacher says that every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings,'" she said, smiling. "Countless times I've said that. But I love it, and I believe it. It's something I can share from the film with other people, and they really take it into their hearts."

Grimes considers herself an unofficial ambassador for It's a Wonderful Life. When she's not at home in Port Orchard, she spends several months each year traveling the country to speak at screenings of the film.

The holiday season is her busiest time of year.

"I'm on the road the first of October until now," she said. "I just came home a couple nights ago, and now I'm here until Christmas, so I'm really thrilled."

So why does she do it? What keeps her going at 76 years old?

"So many people love that movie, and they love that little girl," she said. "And it means a lot to me to just hear their stories of how this movie has impacted their lives. It makes my life so rich, and I'm so grateful that I got to be that little girl ZuZu."

As for her Christmas plans, Grimes will be celebrating the holiday with her loved ones and family in Port Orchard.

