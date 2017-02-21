Rapper J. Cole is Coming to the Midlands

Rapper J. Cole performs onstage. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

(WLTX) -- Famously Hot Columbia is about to get Cole. North Carolina native J. Cole is making a stop here in the Midlands for his 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour this summer.

He currently has three albums listed on Billboard 200 where his latest album, "4 Your Eyez Only," is ranked number 24. The 57-city world tour will make its first stop at Columbia's Music Farm Thursday, June 1, 2017.

This concert isn't like his annual Dollar and a Dream Tour where fans pay $1 dollar to see him perform his new music. According to Music Farm's website, prices range from $35 to $40, cash only. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24. For more information, click here.

4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. https://t.co/uSjyv2SENG pic.twitter.com/bKfDXQLPgn — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017

