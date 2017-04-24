Richard Simmons Leaves Hospital, Thanks 'Wonderful Doctors' on Facebook

Richard Simmons attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: Larry Busacca, Getty Images for MTV)

After his hospitalization, Richard Simmons is home and feeling thankful.

"I wanted to take a moment to send a big thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center during my short stay there this week," the fitness guru wrote on Facebook Sunday.

Simmons had checked into Cedars-Sinai earlier this week for indigestion.

On Wednesday, he thanked his fans on Facebook for their well wishes. "Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?!" he said. "Well, by now you know that I’m not 'missing,' just a little under the weather," he wrote, referencing the popular podcast Missing Richard Simmons, which is about his retreat from public life in 2014.

His new weekend message was a note of appreciation to those that cared for him during his "short stay" at the hospital. The medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai "make you feel good even though you’re in the hospital for feeling bad," he wrote. "Another shout out goes to the wonderful men and women of the Los Angeles Police Dept. They were so helpful and kind as I returned home."

The Facebook note concluded with a thank-you message to medical professionals, police, firefighters and "our brave military forces here and around the world," he wrote. "They risk so much every day to make us well and keep us protected. God Bless all of them."

