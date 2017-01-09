Rocker Alice Cooper to Play Columbia Concert

Alice Cooper (Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Welcome to your nightmare (or dream, if you're a fan): Alice Cooper is coming to play a concert in Columbia.

Cooper will be at the Koger Center on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m.

In addition to his music, Cooper, of course, is known for his larger than life stage persona. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

Among his albums are "Welcome to My Nightmare," "Trash," and "Constrictor." He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics.

Over the years, he's also made plenty of TV and movie appearances, including the film "Wayne's World."

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 9am online at www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com, the Box Office or charge by phone at 803.251.2222. Tickets range from $46.00 and up. VIP tickets are available now. For more information go online to AliceCooper.com.