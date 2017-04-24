SAPD officers shows up to noise complaint and joins the party

Leslie Sapp posted the two-minute long video of a SAPD officer salsa dancing with a group of kids in a backyard. According to her Facebook post, the officer originally came to the house for a noise complaint.They were hosting a dance crew event, but onc

KENS 10:15 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories