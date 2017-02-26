Viola Davis, SC Native, Wins Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Los Angeles, CA (WLTX) - Viola Davis has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film "Fences."

Davis collected her award Sunday night during the live broadcast in Los Angeles. She also won a Tony Award for the same role on Broadway.

It was Davis' third career Oscar nomination. She had previously been up for the films "Doubt" and "The Help."

Davis was born in St. Matthews, South Carolina, but her family left the state when she was very young.

