Singer R. Kelly Coming to the Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - R&B star R. Kelly is coming to the Colonial Life Arena next month.
The venue announced Tuesday that Kelly will perform on Friday, March 10.
Kelly is known for hits such as "Bump N' Grind," "I Believe I Can Fly," "Ignition (Remix)," and "The World's Greatest," as well as collaborations with other artists.
Tickets starting at $53.00 go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 3 at 12:00 PM and will be available at ticketmaster.com, the Arena Box Office, and by phone 800-745-3000.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs