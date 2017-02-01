Singer R. Kelly Coming to the Colonial Life Arena

R. Kelly (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - R&B star R. Kelly is coming to the Colonial Life Arena next month.

The venue announced Tuesday that Kelly will perform on Friday, March 10.

Kelly is known for hits such as "Bump N' Grind," "I Believe I Can Fly," "Ignition (Remix)," and "The World's Greatest," as well as collaborations with other artists.

Tickets starting at $53.00 go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 3 at 12:00 PM and will be available at ticketmaster.com, the Arena Box Office, and by phone 800-745-3000.

