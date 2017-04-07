'Spin Doctors' Named Rosewood Crawfish Festival Headliners

Chris Barron of Spin Doctors (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Alternative rock group "The Spin Doctors" are the headliner of the 2017 Rosewood Crawfish Festival.

The full lineup for the annual music and food festival was announced Friday afternoon on News19's "Friends at 5."

Leading the list are the "Spin Doctors," who gained fame in the 1990s with a string of hits, including "Two Princes" and "Pocket Full of Kryptonite."

The festival is set for Saturday, May 6, and takes place along Rosewood Drive. For more information on the festival, click here to their website.

Here's the full list of the groups that are performing:

Bud Light Stage:

12:30 p.m. - Prettier than Matt

1:45 p.m. - Glass Mansions

3:00 p.m. - Grand Republic

4:30 p.m.- The Blue Dogs

6:00p.m. - Spin Doctors

First Citizens Stage

12:00 p.m.- P.H.D.

1:15 p.m. - George Fetner and the Strays

2:30 p.m. - The Vegabonds

3:45 p.m. - Ashes of Old Ways

5:00 p.m. - Herbie Jeffcoat Projekt

Crescent Construction Stage

12:00 p.m. - Jelly Roll and Delicious Dish

1:15 p.m. - Cletus Baltimore

2:30 p.m. - Jahson and the Natty Vibes

3:45 p.m. - Capital City Playboys

5:00 p.m. - Kozelski Band

© 2017 WLTX-TV