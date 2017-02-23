Nancy L. Smith (Photo: SC State Fair)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina State Fair announced Thursday that Nancy Smith will be the attraction's new general manager.

Smith, 60, will assume the role effective January 1, 2018. She will replace longtime general manager Gary Goodman, who will retire in December after 33 years in that role.

"I have loved this fair and what it has meant to this community for many years, and I have long been inspired by Gary's leadership," Smith said in a Thursday new release. "Having the opportunity to follow in his footsteps and maintain the fair's legacy is truly an honor."

A familiar face at State Fair, Smith has worked with the fair in various roles for more than 30 years, most recently as assistant manager. She began her tenure with the fair in its home and craft department in 1983, and was eventually named superintendent of that department. She assumed a full time position in 2000 as director of entertainment and exhibits, where she continued until being named assistant general manager in 2008.

Goodman, who served as the 2005 chair of the International Association of Fair and Expositions and has overseen a series of grounds improvements in recent years, said he is leaving the fair in good hands. "Nobody knows the details of this fair and its operations better than Nancy," Goodman said. "She really has a heart for giving to this community and that is one of the most important qualities for someone to have in this position."

The fair has 21 full-time employees and hires an additional 300 seasonal employees during the fair each October. Throughout the year, the fairgrounds serve as the venue for some of the state's most popular events, including the Craftsman's Classic and The International Festival and for University of South Carolina football parking. As the state's largest event, The South Carolina State Fair is a self-supported, nonprofit organization dedicated to educating South Carolina's young adults, awarding some $300,000 in scholarships each year.

S.C. State Fair board chairman, Bill Cantey, credited Smith's professionalism and said the fair's leadership will continue to thrive under her direction. "She has all the talents needed to run the fair and has the experience to operate it," Cantey said. "She is extremely qualified."

In addition to her work with the State Fair, Smith currently represents South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia as Zone 2 director with the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. She is a graduate of Lexington High School and the Columbia Fashion Merchandising School.

"I look forward to working with our team to continue to build the great tradition of the S.C. State Fair as we make the best better," Smith said. This year's 148th anniversary State Fair will run Oct. 11-22 in Columbia.

