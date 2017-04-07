CBS Renews 18 Series for the 2017-2018 Season (Photo: CBS)

Los Angeles (CA) - CBS announced Friday it has renewed "Criminal Minds," which becomes the Network’s 19th returning series picked up for the 2017-2018 season.



"Criminal Minds," currently in its 12th season, stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton. Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier are executive producers for ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.

© 2017 WLTX-TV