CBS Renews Entire Daytime Lineup

CBS, the #1 rated network in daytime for 30 years, has renewed its entire Daytime schedule for the 2017-2018 season, including a three-year deal for daytime’s #1 drama, The Young and the Restless, and an additional two years for network television’s #1 daytime show, The Price Is Right. The full lineup, which was just honored with an industry-leading 14 Daytime Emmy Awards, also includes new seasons of Let's Make A Deal, The Talk and The Bold and the Beautiful, which previously received a multi-year pickup through the 2017-2018 season.



“CBS Daytime has never been stronger. From 30 consecutive years of being #1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored Network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution. “All of our talent, on screen and behind the scenes, is hard at work making the upcoming season of these award-winning series even bigger and bolder.”



Averaging 3.05 million viewers, Let's Make A Deal, with Daytime Emmy Award-winning host Wayne Brady, will return for its ninth season. Produced by FremantleMedia North America, the show is broadcast weekdays at 10 a.m. Mike Richards, Dan Funk and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.



Network television’s most watched daytime program, now in its 45th season, The Price is Right is averaging 4.84 million viewers. Hosted by Drew Carey and produced by FremantleMedia North America, the series is broadcast weekdays at 11 a.m. Mike Richards and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.



The #1 daytime drama for 28 consecutive years, The Young and the Restless is averaging 4.93 million viewers. The series is broadcast weekdays at 12:30 p.m. and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Mal Young is the executive producer.



The Bold and the Beautiful, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, is averaging 3.94 million viewers. The most watched dramatic serial in the world, The Bold and the Beautiful is broadcast weekdays at 1:30 p.m. It is a Bell-Phillip Television production, with Brad Bell as the executive producer.



Currently in its seventh season, The Talk is averaging 2.70 million viewers. Recently, the series won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood. The series, which airs weekdays at 2 p.m. is produced by CBS Television Studios. John Redmann and Sara Gilbert are executive producers.



