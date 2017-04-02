Final Four averaged 16.8 million viewers

The Final Four teams in Dallas and Arizona will be playing on basketball courts manufactured by Connor Sports, the same company that manufactured the court at Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: WLTX)

Saturday's Final Four on CBS drew 44 percent more viewers than it did last year when it was aired on TBS.



CBS Sports and Turner Sports announced Sunday that the national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament averaged 16.8 million viewers, making it the second-most watched in the last 19 years. Only the 2015 Final Four that featured Wisconsin beating undefeated Kentucky drew more viewers.



CBS benefited Saturday from two close games. Gonzaga beat South Carolina 77-73 in the first game and North Carolina beat Oregon 77-76 in the nightcap. Last year's national semifinals were both blowouts, with a combined 61-point margin.



Overall viewership for the tournament is up 10 percent from last year, averaging 10.4 million viewers.

