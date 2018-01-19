Are your genes the secret to helping you diet?

Senior women laughing in sportswear (Photo: Sam Edwards)

Nutritionists predict that the biggest diet of 2018 will be “nutrigenomics” – dieting based on genes. This will help people pick what to eat based on what their body needs and processes. For example, foods with “healthy fats” like avocados might cause some people to gain weight instead of lose.

Start-up companies like Arivale & Habit have at-home tests you can take to begin the process to find out what works for your body. This is a total switch for the usual “one diet fits all” method that has permeated the health scene for years.

