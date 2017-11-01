This Young Girl Opted for a Fundraiser Instead of a Birthday Party
Brooklynn Daniel from Indiana turned 8 years old on October 28. Instead of a typical party and gifts, she asked friends to help raise money for her 2 year old friend, Evan. Evan was born with a rare disease called Prader-Willi syndrome. Brooklynn was able
TEGNA 8:08 PM. EDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
'Multiple parties down' after shooting at Thornton…Nov. 1, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
-
Child With Autism Goes to Concert Of His DreamsNov. 1, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
-
Deputies Find Missing North Carolina ToddlerNov. 1, 2017, 7:55 a.m.